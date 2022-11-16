My Favorite Book student writing contest announced

The Oklahoma Center for the Book in the Oklahoma Department of Libraries has announced the 2022-2023 My Favorite Book statewide writing competition for students in fourth through 12th grades. Students attending public, private, and home schools are encouraged to participate in the competition, which requires them to write a letter to the author of a favorite book and explain how the book or one of the book’s characters impacted their life. The deadline for entries is Dec. 16.
Cash prizes are awarded with first-place winners receiving $500; second-place $250; and third-place $100. In addition, the first-place winners will select their school library or public library to receive a $1,000 grant. An awards ceremony will be held in May 2023.
The My Favorite Book competition is sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, the Friends of the Oklahoma Center for the Book, and the Kirkpatrick Foundation.
“The contest is designed to encourage young people to think critically about the books they read,” said Connie Armstrong, director of the Center. “The letter writing exercise also emphasizes formal and important ways to communicate in a world filled with texting and social media posts.”
For more information about the My Favorite Book writing competition and other programs of the Center, visit oklahoma.gov/libraries/my-fav-book or contact Connie Armstrong, (405) 522-3383 or connie.armstrong@libraries.ok.gov.
