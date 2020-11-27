My Muskogee Christmas campaign kicks off

Okie Outfitters general manager Stacey Pemberton says the men's clothing store sees success after being open less than a month.
"We treat every client like family," she said. "And that's what makes a small business, that interpersonal relationship."
The store and other local businesses get an extra boost this weekend with Small Business Saturday and the start of the My Muskogee Christmas campaign.
Small businesses make up 99 percent of Oklahoma businesses and hire half of the state's workforce, John D. Veal Jr., acting director of the Small Business Administration's Oklahoma District Office.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened small businesses across the state, he said.
"Many small businesses are struggling to adapt to the new realities created by this pandemic," Veal said. "Many have closed, and many are fearful for their future."
American Express, which has sponsored Small Business Saturday since 2011, identifies dozens of Muskogee small businesses on its website. Businesses include shops, restaurants, hair salons and auto shops.
Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce will begin its fourth annual My Muskogee Christmas scratch card campaign Saturday. The campaign runs through Christmas Day.
The chamber and 11 Muskogee businesses will offer customers a scratch card at each visit. Chamber program communications director Corynne Jewson said that, when scratched with a coin or key, the cards reveal discounts or special offers at participating businesses.
"We have several goals with this campaign. One is to shop local," Jewson said. "We also are very fortunate we have new retailers in town. We hope to bring awareness to these retailers."
Jewson said the chamber wants to ensure that, "even through COVID, our local businesses are seeing a good turnout.
She said 2,000 scratch cards have been distributed to participating businesses.
"Stores can be anything from boutiques, we have a tire shop here in town, Muskogee Golf Club," Jewson said. "It's a wide range of really great deals."
For example, Rib Crib will offer free catering for up to 10 people to the person who scratches one of its cards. Other offers could be discounts, free food or drinks or buy one/get one deals.
The chamber will give away one $500 check and four $100 checks to people who scratch those cards, she said.
"When they find those cards, they just bring them to the chamber office here," Jewson said.
Pemberton said My Muskogee can give people incentive to shop downtown.
She said Okie Outfitters opened Nov. 5 on North Main Street.
"And we've been doing really great," she said. "We're getting a lot of input from clients on what they really want from a men's store. When we lost Dillard's and JCPenney, it left a void in men's clothing stores.
The Festive Nest owner Sharon Ross said the store has been preparing for months to have a "wonderful shopping experience for everyone."
"We are just so excited for the Christmas season," she said. "We have lots of specials going on all week long."
Ross said My Muskogee "gives everybody the opportunity to explore new shops in town they may not have been to."
"And they might find some savings on some things," she said. "It's a great thing the chamber's putting on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.