Suzanne Myers won the race for mayor of Tahlequah.
According to unofficial results from Oklahoma election board, Myers received 787 votes, or 61.2 percent.
Sue Catron received 499 votes, or 38.8 percent.
For City Council, Ward 3, Stephen Highers won with 152 votes, 57.36 percent, while Drew Haley received 113 votes, or 42.64 percent.
For Ward 4, Josh Allen won with 162 votes, or 59.78 percent, while Ryan Cannonie received 109 votes, or 40.22 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.