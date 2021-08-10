The Muskogee Branch of NAACP will sponsor a forum to explore critical race theory and related issues.
Its Real Talk Forum will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Mall. The forum will will feature six panelists that include state Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, state Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee and Anthony Douglas, state president of the NAACP's Oklahoma chapter.
They will be joined by Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jared Mendenhall, Valerie R. Aldridge of Tulsa Links, and educator Melody Cranford. The panelists and others will analyze "the major components, history and methodology of the Critical Race Theory," what it is and what it is not.
The forum is free and open to the public.
