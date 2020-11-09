NAACP November election set for Saturday

Election of NAACP officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Old Agency Baptist Church, 1115 N. 24th St. W. 

In order to vote in the Branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the Branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of valid identification will be required.

Should a run-off election be necessary, that election shall occur not less than 10 days after the original election.

