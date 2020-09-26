NAACP plans meetings

The following General Membership meetings of the NAACP Muskogee Branch Unit 6135-B, for the purpose of election of officers are planned for:
• Sept. 28, in the St. Mark Baptist Church, 1020 S. Second St., there will be the election of a Nominating Committee for the General Election to be held in November.
• Oct. 19, in the St. Mark Baptist Church, 1020 S. Second St., there will be a report of the Nominating Committee, receipt of nominations by petition, and election of the Election Supervisory Committee.
• Nov. 14, the election of officers will take place at the Old Agency Baptist Church, 1115 N. 24th St. Polls will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NAACP Branch 6135-B General Meetings are at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.
