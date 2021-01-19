NAACP to meet Thursday

The Muskogee Branch NAACP will hold their first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the St. Mark Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend. Also included will be the Installation of Officers, and there are several committee chair positions that need to be filled as well.

