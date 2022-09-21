NAACP to meet Thursday

The NAACP Muskogee Branch will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
There will be an election of a Nominating Committee for the General Election to be held in November.
On Oct. 20, there will be a report of the Nominating Committee, receipt of nominations by petition and election of the Election Supervisory Committee.
On Nov. 5, the election of officers will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information: (918) 683-6430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.