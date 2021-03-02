The Muskogee Police Department released the names of the four officers who were placed on leave following Sunday's shooting and suicide.
The four officers are James Olsen, a 16-year veteran, Shawn Brown, who has been on the force 15 years, B.J. Hudson, an eight-year veteran, and Evan Hendricks, who has been a police officer for four years and is in his first year with MPD.
All four officers will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.