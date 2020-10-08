The names of the two victims from the shooting that took place Wednesday night at Whispering Pines Apartments have been released.
Andre Harrison, 23, has been treated and released from a Tulsa hospital.
Tramel Porter, 20, remains in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital.
Police were called at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday to Whispering Pines Apartments, 2061 Carroll St., according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department.
When police arrived after receiving a call of shots fired, they found Harrison and Porter with gunshot wounds.
This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone who may have information to call the Investigations Division at (918) 680-3112, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-COPS (2677).
