Muskogee Public Schools librarians received a $54,455 grant from the Jimmie Johnson Foundation to fund book distribution for children.
The Champions Grants were announced Friday. The grants are awarded each year to public and charter schools in and around Chandra and Jimmie Johnson's hometowns in Oklahoma and California, as well as their current home in North Carolina.
Muskogee Public Schools librarians' “Racing to Build Home Libraries” will allow MPS librarians to provide children of all ages with books to build their home libraries through book giveaways.
Muskogee High School librarian Jennifer Kilgore said librarians have given books away at such events as Muskogee Farmers Market and downtown Muskogee's annual Halloween event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.