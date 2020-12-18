National Alliance on Mental Illness Muskogee welcomes new members/volunteers

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
During the holidays many people who are in recovery or affected by mental illness report that their mental health issues worsen, according to a recent NAMI study.
NAMI Muskogee offers a free support group and welcomes new members from the surrounding area Green Country area.
If you are interested in attending one of the meetings or volunteering, call NAMI Muskogee at (918) 840-2800.
NAMI Muskogee offers a peer-led support group for any adults who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.
NAMI Muskogee welcomes but is not limited to, mothers and fathers who have children who suffer from addiction disorders, military members, indigenous Oklahoman’s, and senior citizens who suffer from depression due to a loss of ability or due to the death of a loved one.
NAMI support groups are free of charge, 90 minutes long and meet weekly.
There is no therapeutic approach or treatment endorsed, and most of all the group is confidential and we do not judge anyone’s pain.
In the midst of this pandemic, a time of year reserved for celebration, and quality time with family can be one of depression and dread.
One vital suggestion, NAMI Muskogee offers, is to be aware of potential stressors, and don’t be afraid to say no.
Within our support group we aim for better coping skills, finding strength in sharing our experiences and forgiving ourselves and rejecting guilt.
To be successful in advocating for mental health, nonprofit organizations like NAMI Muskogee need volunteers and members to keep sharing hope.
Here are some opportunities that might be a good fit for you as a volunteer or member:
Programming — Presentations / Support Groups. This is a weekly commitment. Support group sessions last 1-1/2 hours plus a little set-up and wrap-up time.
Communications/publicity — Social Media. Currently, we have Facebook account. You would be creating content for this platform and relay announcements to local newspapers, radio, and TV. Using our contact list, you can help get the word out via local media.
Outreach — Networking. You may know people in your own house of faith, social or service club, etc. who can be an important resource in setting up a presentation or collaborating on a community project.
Advocacy — This primarily refers to promoting support for mental health needs in the Oklahoma legislature. The state NAMI office provides significant tracking and priorities.
We need different perspectives, connections, ideas, and organizational experience from a variety of regional counties as possible. Feel free to reach out to us if you are interested in volunteering or becoming a member.
NAMI Muskogee, (918) 840-2800; NAMI 24/7 Hotline 800-523-5933 or www.nami.org.
