National Day of Action encourages Oklahomans to Take Down Tobacco

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tobacco Stops With Me, a program of TSET, encourages Oklahomans to participate in the “Take Down Tobacco” National Day of Action on April 1. This national day of activism empowers people to stand up for tobacco-free environments and speak out against the harm caused by the tobacco industry.
“Our voices are powerful. By fighting for laws that support smoke-free air and protect youth from predatory marketing, Oklahomans are creating meaningful change,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “We support these efforts to educate the public about Big Tobacco’s tactics and youth-focused marketing strategies. We encourage all young people to build healthy futures — free from tobacco.”
This year marks the event’s 26th anniversary. It was originally known as “Kick Butts Day” before changing its name to reflect tobacco’s negative impact beyond smoking. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in Oklahoma, killing more than 7,500 people every year. It is estimated that 88,000 Oklahoma teens alive today will die prematurely from smoking.
This year, students, teachers, parents, elected leaders, health professionals and advocates across Oklahoma and the U.S. are organizing events for “Take Down Tobacco” National Day of Action. Events are designed to:
• Raise awareness of the problem of tobacco use in their community.
• Encourage youth to reject the tobacco industry’s deceptive marketing and stay tobacco-free.
• Urge elected officials to take action to protect kids from tobacco and e-cigarettes.
Youth Action for Health Leadership (YAHL), a youth-led program of the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative, will offer opportunities to participate in an event at 37 schools and organizations across Oklahoma.
“Take Down Tobacco” Day event kits will be provided to YAHL partners. The interactive display boards allow community members to share why they pledge to "take down tobacco." YAHL members will lead the events at their respective schools or organizations, educating peers and adults about the importance of strengthening tobacco control policies in Oklahoma.
Although Oklahoma smoking rates have declined, the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids reports that tobacco companies still spend $137 million annually to market tobacco products in Oklahoma, particularly to youth and young adults. Additional content is available at TakeDownTobacco.org.
For more information about e-cigarettes, commercial tobacco products and ways to fight against Big Tobacco, visit StopsWithMe.com. Oklahomans ages 13-17 who want to quit vaping, smoking or chewing tobacco can receive free quit help by texting "Start My Quit" to 36072.
