National Day of Prayer luncheon keys in on flooding

Thursday morning flooding pushed the Mayor's National Day of Prayer luncheon toward a strong, local focus.
"All these people who have been rescued, Lord, would you bring your peace around them, Lord," said New Hope Assembly of God Youth Pastor Jac Carnett, who prayed in place of New Hope Pastor Anthony Roe.
Roe spent Thursday morning rescuing flood victims south of Muskogee, Carnett said.
Carnett and New Hope Associate Pastor Jordan Dunn prayed for flood victims and first responders.
"We ask that you join in peace with these victims this morning," Carnett prayed. "Every person who was watching what they had wash away, watching everything that they had in their house."
Dunn prayed for people going out to serve the community.
"For the firemen, for the policemen, anyone who is trying to lend a helping hand," Dunn said. "I pray that every call of need gets through; that there be plenty of resources, both in manpower and resources to meet every need. I pray for houses that have been flooded, that mold doesn't form. I pray that water recedes where it has built up. Lord, make a path where there are no paths."
He asked that "the mercy and compassion of Christ be made known."
Apostle Marnita Archie of Faith Deliverance Christian Center lifted up the Meadows neighborhood, where residents were flooded out of their homes in the early hours of Thursday.
"I thank you for sparing lives, God," Archie said. "We thank you in advance for what you're going to do. Because all things work together for the good. I thank you that they will not look at this in a negative way, but look to you, Jesus, the author and finisher of their faith."
She also expressed thanks "for the new things that are coming."
"Those in that area, give them strength, God," Archie said. "And give people around them the spirit to go help, in the name of Jesus. You said you were a very present help in the time of trouble. Let us take on that attribute today and become a very present help in this particular time."
Luncheon emcee Perline Boyattia, pastor emeritus of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, said the rain "is just a smokescreen."
"It is a weapon. And the word of God tells us that no weapon formed against us shall prosper," Boyattia said.
Other prayers were offered that were part of the agenda. A prayer for unity was offered in Spanish and in English.
Brittany Beasley, owner of Beautiful Blessings, prayed for small businesses.
A praise group offered music.
