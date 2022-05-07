National Land and Range Judging Contest winners announced

Nearly 850 4-H and FFA students and over 250 coaches from 34 states gathered in Oklahoma for the 69th National Land and Range Judging Contest on May 5. After two days of practice at sites in the Oklahoma City area, the contest was held near El Reno at the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribal Headquarters.
The national team championship trophies for homesite evaluation were awarded to the Vian FFA of Oklahoma and the McCook County 4-H of South Dakota.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and its employees play a significant role annually in the success of the event, as does the Oklahoma Conservation Commission (OCC).
The Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts (OACD) was the primary host along with about 30 additional sponsors.
National championship trophies were awarded at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum to team and individual winners in each category of competition: land judging, range judging and homesite evaluation. Each category included FFA and 4-H awards.
Complete results of the 2022 Contest will be posted on the National Land and Range Judging Contest Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/nationallandrangejc.
