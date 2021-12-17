Fort Gibson National Cemetery will host a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 3,000 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Wreath placement will follow the ceremony.
Special speakers include Mike Stopp and 1st Lt Joshua Starks.
Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 2,078 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members laid to rest there. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,700 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.
WHAT: National Wreaths Across America Day wreath-laying ceremony.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson National Cemetery, 1423 Cemetery Road, Fort Gibson.
WHO: Special speakers. Mike Stopp and 1st Lt Joshua Starks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.