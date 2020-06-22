Native American association hosts contest to find new logo

Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association is looking for a new logo for the upcoming Indigenous Peoples Holiday and is hosting an art contest.
The contest runs through July 17. The entry fee is $10.
Applicants must be an enrolled tribal citizen. When submitting art work, include a copy of your CDIB. There will be a winner and two runners up. The runners up will receive a free shirt. Contest winner will win the jackpot, plus their art design will be used for MONAA's new Indigenous Peoples day T-shirts. All entries should be mailed to MONAA, P.O. Box 242, Muskogee, OK 74402.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.