Native American group to hold planning meeting

Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will be meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sonora Grill and Cantina, 1702 W. Okmulgee Ave. All local Native Americans and those who support Native culture are welcomed to attend.
The purpose of the meeting will be to plan spring activities for members and for everyone in the community to take part and enjoy local arts and craft vendors, Native American games, stickball, bow shoot and to enjoy some movies that will be shown that evening during our spring fling event.
The group also will be taking part in the upcoming Azalea Powwow at the Muskogee Civic Center.
MONAA would like to create programs for children, teens and adults to learn and celebrate Native History and culture.
For more information about our organization, you can visit the group's Facebook page — Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.