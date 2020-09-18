Muskogee OK Native American Association (MONAA) will host a Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The event will start at 5 pm. Bingo packs will be $10, and specials are $5. Daubers are $1.
There will be a bake sale and a cake walk. MONAA will be selling traditional Osage Meatpies to raise funds for the annual Indigenous Peoples Holiday Celebration. Price of meatpies are $5.
Guests will win Bingo prizes in place of money. Mask wearing is strongly enforced at the event and social distancing will be practiced. The event will be from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Information on MONAA: visit the Facebook page Muskogee OK Native American Association.
