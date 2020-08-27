Muskogee OK Native American Association (MONAA) will host an Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. Indian taco and drink will cost $8. All proceeds goes toward the 2nd annual Indigenous Peoples Holiday celebration in Muskogee.
editor's pick topical
Native American organization to host Indian taco sale
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
76, Hairdresser, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
74, Vocational Training Instructor, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spiro man killed, Fort Gibson man injured in collision
- Deputy mayor targeted by hate mail
- Man hospitalized after being stabbed by son
- Quick 5: Several events combined for Checotah's Fall Festival
- Muskogee man sentenced to federal prison
- UPDATE: Muskogee man dies from gunshot wound
- Band director fulfills dream
- Fort Gibson woman, two others injured in collision
- Simmons wins Muskogee County sheriff's race
- A Rougher’s own rally: Offensive lineman fulfilling hopes staff had
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.