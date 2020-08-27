Muskogee OK Native American Association (MONAA) will host an Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. Indian taco and drink will cost $8. All proceeds goes toward the 2nd annual Indigenous Peoples Holiday celebration in Muskogee. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you