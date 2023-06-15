With careful strokes, Native artist Dana Tiger works to restore two murals in Muskogee's historic Carnegie Library painted by famed Native artist Acee Blue Eagle.
"It won't be perfect, but it's a labor of love and respect," Tiger said.
Blue Eagle painted the the murals in the late 1930s, but they were left to deteriorate when the library closed in 1972. The Ark of Faith opened its charity in the building in 1982. Fire damaged the building in March 2022, prompting the Ark to relocate.
Garry Weiesnbach, husband of the Ark's founder, said he hopes the Ark can return to the 110-year-old library building in September.
Weiesnbach approached Tiger about restoring the murals, she said.
"I knew I was the one who needed to do this," said Tiger, who grew up within a couple of blocks of the library. "Acee Blue Eagle and I are both Muscogee. This needed to be redone for his people."
She recalled seeing the murals when she visited the library as a child. One mural featured Cherokee leader and educator Sequoyah showing his syllabary to children. The other mural shows Natives drawing on a hide.
"I feel right at home here," Tiger said. "I figured I'd start on Sequoyah because I'm part Cherokee, too. Sequoyah was a genius to invent that syllabary."
Tiger has spent a month working on the mural. She said she expects to it to take several months to finish her work.
She said she often works four hours per day. Sometimes she paints by herself. Sometimes she paints with her children, who also are artists. She relies on photos she took of the paintings at Bacone College.
"I'm trying to relate to Acee Blue Eagle and what he was doing here," Tiger said. "Acee Blue Eagle used the flat style of painting, so I don't have to shade or anything."
She strokes paint over and over again coloring Sequoyah's blue coat.
"At first I was wondering, overwhelmed a little bit," Tiger said." Now I feel good and comfortable being the one tasked with this opportunity and monumental recreation of what was done before me."
She said she crawled on a scaffold to work on Sequoyah's face.
"People were scared I would fall because I have Parkinson's," Tiger said. "I was steady and careful. I'd stand on a chair, but my family will be here to catch me."
Tiger isn't the first artist to help restore the mural.
In the mid-1980s, Cherokee artist Joe Rector restored one mural, depicting Natives drawing on a hide, on an east interior wall. He was not able to work on a west wall mural, which had faded to nearly nothing over the years. He died in 2012.
In a 2020 Phoenix story, Ark founder and operations director Sally Weiesnbach said said she was seeking a Native artist to finish restoring the Blue Eagle murals. She said restoration could help inspire youth and Native Americans.
The 2022 fire interrupted those efforts.
Tiger pointed to the black part of the wall to show how the fire hurt the paintings.
"It's all corroded," she said, adding that her children and nephew painted white around the images.
Garry Weiesnbach said more building work needs to be done to bring the building up to code and allow for the Ark's return. He said the top story needs new flooring. Original wood bannisters, charred by the fire, also need replacing. Walls have been repainted. He said he wants the Ark to be back into the library by the time Sally turns 90 on Sept. 23.
He said Ark board president Larry Linney hopes to put a Teen Challenge boys program on the top floor.
Ark officials are working to get big donations to complete renovations.
