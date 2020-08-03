Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association (MONAA) is hosting an art contest to create a logo for their second annual Indigenous Peoples Holiday in Muskogee. The celebration will take place Oct. 9-12.
They are looking for an artist who can create a design that shows Native artifacts in Muskogee. There will be two runners-up, and the winner will receive $100 prize. The logo will be used on all holiday memorabilia for this year's Indigenous Peoples Holiday.
The logo contest is open until Aug. 17. To enter the contest, submit a copy of your CDIB, and art entry to MONAA, P.O. Box 242, Muskogee, OK 74402.
MONAA would like to welcome all Native Americans to join the organization, and if interested, anyone is welcome to attend the meetings. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Muskogee Civic Center. Information: check out the Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association Facebook page.
