Native Health Matters announced updated speaker information and the two-day schedule for the 2021 Native Hemp Event, enabling anyone interested to review and purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday. Muskogee Civic Center public safety measures are covered here for those planning to attend in-person. An alternative to attending in-person is the Foundation Live-stream via Zoom. View and listen to presentations and ask questions during Q&A if attending in person is not possible.
“For businesses and entrepreneurs, our primary focus is to highlight emerging market opportunities and challenges in cannabis and hemp across the supply chain,” said Tim Houseberg, vice president at Native Health Matters.
Tribal Colleges and Tribal leaders are a big part of Friday’s 2021 Native Hemp Event. Mike Burgess, president of Pawnee Nation College, recently committed to participating on Friday afternoon at the 2021 Native Hemp Event. Mike Burgess will use the knowledge gained from the event to continue educating students interested in hemp and the supply chain research.
“This year we are excited to announce the Indigenous Production Trade Alliance – an alliance of diversified farmers, educators, professionals, processors and researchers – as part of our five-year capacity building initiative.
This year’s Hemp presentations will be led by the Alliance founders and feature certified hemp demonstrations as part of their supply chain development research. Forming the base of their supply chain research, these demonstrations will provide crop planning, agronomy, seeds, and harvest recommendations designed for new farmers, educational plots, and commercial farmers with larger capacity,” Houseberg said. “The Native Hemp event series strives to maintain a place for community knowledge sharing.”
Information: www.nativehealthmatters.com/education.
If you go
WHAT: 2021 Native Hemp Event.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
COST: $25. Register online at www.nativehealthmatters.com/education.
WHAT: 2021 Native Hemp Event.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
COST: $25. Register online at www.nativehealthmatters.com/education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.