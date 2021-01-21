As of this advisory, there are 363,046 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There have been 7,994 cases reported in Muskogee County, with 65 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 4,347 cases, and 51 deaths.
2,649 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 55 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Atoka County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Comanche County, two females in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Custer County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Grady County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Jefferson County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Lincoln County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Marshall County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in McClain County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Pontotoc County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tillman County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Nine in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, seven males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 3,140 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 363,046
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,653,602
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,002,865
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,567
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 155
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 20,505
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,140
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 27 a.m. Jan. 21.
