Neighbors Building Neighborhoods awarded federal grant to address regional drug use

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods (NBN) was awarded a five-year, $2.5 million grant on Aug. 30, to address substance abuse issues in the region, which includes Muskogee, Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg counties.
With high rates of overdose deaths, treatment needs, and substance use/misuse, this rural region is statistically one of the highest need regions in the State of Oklahoma as well as the entire country. This grant will support a comprehensive project that addresses the service gaps of opioid-focused prevention resources, evidence-based strategies for educating health care providers about safe prescribing practices, awareness and education about risks of counterfeit pills, and comprehensive regional information collection analysis and dissemination.
“We believe that the support provided by this grant will change the lives of so many people in our community,” said Lindsey Roberts, director of prevention programs for NBN. “As we continue to raise awareness about the dangers of drug misuse and focus on the epidemic of opioid abuse, we hope to make a generational, long-term impact on the lives of those members of our families and communities who struggle with issues of addiction. It is a privilege for us to be able to work with so many other community partners toward achieving this goal.”
Key collaboration partners on the project include the Cherokee Nation, Muskogee CAN, McIntosh County Coalition; Stigler Health and Wellness; Green Country Behavioral Health; Muskogee, Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties' sheriff’s departments; and the Muskogee Police Department.
Kim Lynch, executive director of NBN, is excited about this collaborative effort.
“It is encouraging to see so many committed people and organizations in our region come together to address the plague of substance abuse that is destroying so many of our families," Lynch said. "A primary goal of our shared efforts will be to provide the needed support to help people break the shackles of addiction and become contributing members of our community again.”
