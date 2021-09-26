Neighbors Building Neighborhoods awarded federal grant

Neighbors Building Neighborhoods (NBN) was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that NBN has been awarded a $125,000 grant to facilitate the development of a Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Accelerator Plan for Muskogee County. The newly established Muskogee County Social Determinants of Health Consortium (MCSDOHC) will serve as the leadership team through the planning process with support and guidance from NBN.
“This award from the CDC provides an excellent opportunity to develop intentional and effective strategies that will provide high-quality health services to the people of Muskogee County," said Kim Lynch, executive director of NBN. "There are real needs in our community, and we look forward to this process with the hope that these needs can be better met in the near future.”
Over the next year, the MSDOHC will collaborate with local governments, the county health department, health care providers, tribes, businesses, and community-based organizations to identify health needs specific to Muskogee County. The consortium, using data-driven, evidence-based methodologies, will then develop a plan for implementation of strategies to improve the wellness of low-income and rural residents of Muskogee County and reduce health disparities by positively impacting social determinants of health. Saint Francis Health Systems has already committed $100,000 for the implementation phase of the project.
“Collaborating closely with other agencies throughout Muskogee County, such as Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, allows us to more effectively improve health outcomes," said Michele Keeling, vice president and administrator for Saint Francis Hospital and chair of the MSDOHC. "As a nonprofit, faith-based organization, Saint Francis Health System has made a long-term commitment to serving communities in Eastern Oklahoma. We are proud to participate in a project which directly demonstrates the Saint Francis mission and supports our values of dignity and justice for all individuals.”
The MSDOHC is comprised of key community partners with expertise in public health, poverty, rural health disparities, tribal health outcomes, housing, infrastructure, obesity and nutrition, substance abuse and education. Partners include members of the Oklahoma State University Extension, Muskogee Community Anti-Drug Network, Saint Francis Health System, Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty, Muskogee County Health Department. Muskogee County Public Transit Authority, Muskogee Housing Authority, City of Muskogee Foundation, Muskogee County Commission and Cherokee National Behavioral Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.