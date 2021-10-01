New $1.2 million bridge built on Smith Ferry Road

Work is wrapping up on a $1.2 million bridge project on Smith Ferry Road that will provide a safer commute for area residents and students who ride the school bus.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said the bridge, located just east of South York Street, "replaced two old wooden bridges" that were much smaller and far past their prime.
"These old wooden bridges have been structurally deficient for decades — the latest load limits were just three tons," Doke said. "That's not even close to being enough to support the weight of a school bus, which can weigh over four times that weight limit."
Doke said the project was funded with money made available through a program created by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2007. The County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Program, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, provides funding for construction or reconstruction of the highest priority county road and bridge projects.
Since the program's inception, according to state data, more than 750 CIRB projects worth more than $1.07 billion have been completed. Those projects include nearly 600 bridges that have been replaced or rehabilitated and about 940 miles of county roads that have been repaved or replaced.
"There are currently around 30 deficient bridges left in Muskogee County," Doke said. "That is down by nearly half since 2015."
