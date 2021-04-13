Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting for a new business and member, The Tracks Coffee Shop and Eatery, on April 7. Located at 118 S.E. Railroad St., in Fort Gibson. They are open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday and also have a drive thru. The ribbon cutting was followed by complimentary cinnamon rolls and cookies.
New business opens in Fort Gibson
- Submitted by Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce
