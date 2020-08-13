New CASA program adds an extra layer of protection for deprived children

Beginning in August, some children navigating the juvenile court system will have another advocate looking out for their best interests.
Associate District Judge Brendon Bridges signed an agreement on May 27 to implement a McIntosh County Court Appointed Special Advocates program, part of a nationwide program of trained volunteers.
The agreement helped to create a county satellite CASA program under the auspices of CASA for Children, which operates similar programs in Muskogee, Wagoner, and Sequoyah counties.
In a Facebook post announcing the swearing-in of Delaina Stevens, the first official volunteer of the new program, Bridges told followers: “My wife was a volunteer and a former coordinator. I know it is emotionally hard work, but the reward of protecting our future, I think it’s worth it for those able to help.”
CASA volunteers are screened and trained through a thorough training program before being sworn in as officers of the court and assigned to advocate on behalf of an abused or neglected child or sibling group. Once assigned, the advocate becomes a voice for the child(ren)’s best interests in court.
“CASA allows me to be a part of a kiddos life when they need it most,” Stevens said. “Training taught me to listen to the child, the facts, the history, and to keep my common sense zoned in. I want to help the child(ren) who are too scared to have a voice but have not been heard because they are a child and the adults are not listening. Sometimes that happens — as adults, we forget to listen to the kiddos whose lives are actually being impacted because of our grown-up decisions.”
CASA for Children trains and supports volunteers to serve children in foster care in Muskogee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, and now McIntosh counties. CASA volunteers are everyday citizens, from all walks of life, who are dedicated to advocating for abused and neglected children.
CASA is committed to continuing to advocate for children and families through the pandemic and is hopeful others will consider joining the CASA movement. CASA for Children hopes to recruit, train, and support enough volunteers so that every child can have an advocate.
The volunteer recruitment, screening, and training process have all moved online during the COVID pandemic in order to continue to expand the CASA volunteer roster. Online classes are forming now for McIntosh, Muskogee, Wagoner, and Sequoyah counties to begin on Aug. 17.
For more information on CASA for Children, contact Jenny Crosby via email at jenny@casaok.org or via phone at (918) 685-1501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.