As she held one end of a long red ribbon, Kim Martin lined people up for a ribbon-cutting photo at Kristen's Shiver Shack on Friday.
It was one of Martin's tasks since recently becoming Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Martin was chamber secretary before being hired as executive director.
"I enjoyed being a volunteer before being a secretary," she said. "And then, being a board secretary, I liked being involved in the idea of bringing new businesses to Fort Gibson. It can stay a small town but yet evolve with our business community."
Chamber board member Danny Templeton called Martin "an awesome person."
"She loves her community," he said.
Chamber Treasurer Nikki Igert said Martin has a good business sense.
"She's very friendly, outgoing," she said. "And very organized."
Martin said she wants to continue to have a prosperous chamber and foster community support. She recalled how the chamber helped her and her husband's business. She and her husband, Toby Martin, own MKT Garage Doors.
"I came in one day as a newer business, and I signed up to be a member of the chamber," she said. "From there I started volunteering."
Kim Martin comes to the chamber during challenging times.
Fort Gibson is recovering from the 2019 flood. Businesses also have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Since we're back now in the chamber office, we're going forward in continuing to send out pledges for new members, get our events organized, work closely with our town hall to help new businesses come in," she said.
The chamber has come up with new events.
Last weekend, the chamber hosted a Poker Run, sending motorists around Lake Tenkiller for cash prizes.
On Saturday, the chamber will host a Prom Parade along South Lee Street for Fort Gibson High School students. A prom, already delayed by the pandemic, had been rescheduled to July 18. However, the rescheduled prom was canceled because officials did not feel social distancing could be maintained.
"We thought it would be a great thing to have a parade and those seniors be able to take pictures at the gazebo by Noel Cox Photography," Martin said. "It will be a fun event for everyone to come out and watch. They can sit in their cars. It's different from a conventional prom, but I think it's a great thing to do."
The chamber also will bring back its annual Burn Out and Historic Auto Show on Aug. 21 and 22.
She said the chamber's role is to help the area businesses attract commerce and to also help bring the community together.
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson Prom Parade.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Between Fort Gibson Church of Christ, 806 S. Lee St., and the Fort Gibson gazebo, along Lee Street.
MEET Kim Martin
AGE: 48.
HOMETOWN: Fort Gibson.
EDUCATION: Hilldale High School; Business degree in accounting from Connors State College.
PROFESSION: Co-owns MKT Garage Doors with her husband.
FAMILY: Husband, Toby Martin; three sons, Montana, Kolby, Tristen.
HOBBIES: Crafting.
