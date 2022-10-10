New Chamber director encourages connections

Fort Gibson's new Chamber of Commerce executive director, Kerri Montgomery, seeks to make connections.
"I love helping people, and I love helping businesses in connecting," said Montgomery, who started her job on Sept. 26. "If I can help somebody find someone else who's going to help them grow, I love doing that. It just naturally comes to me."
One connection includes getting Fort Gibson to work more closely with Muskogee, she said.
"One thing I have learned in this position so far is that it's going to be important that the communities of Muskogee and Fort Gibson work together," she said. "When Muskogee does well, Fort Gibson does well. When Muskogee loses jobs, Fort Gibson will lose jobs, so we want Muskogee to succeed in order for Fort Gibson to succeed."
Success in Fort Gibson also helps Muskogee, Montgomery said.
"We have a lot of attractions that are on a national stage," she said. "We have a national cemetery. We have a historic fort that's 200 years old. We have a lot of natural beauty in the community. We have the river, we have parks, we have trails."
Many come to northeast Oklahoma for the lakes and rivers, she said. "And they're passing through Muskogee and Fort Gibson."
She said she already has visited with Greater Muskogee Area Chamber officials, as well as Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman.
There also is untapped potential.
"People drive hours and hours to go mountain biking in Bentonville, Arkansas," she said. "And we have two mountain biking trails right here."
One is the Sidewinder Trail, which is part of the Jean-Pierre Chouteau Nature Trail, going south from Ray Clinkenbeard Park. It features wood bicycle ramps, jumps and other obstacles.
Montgomery said she walks her dog along the Chouteau trail almost every day.
"And there's all kinds of people, old, young," she said. "There's people with dogs, people without dogs. People fishing, people bringing their kids, people doing Bible studies. There's mountain bikers there on the weekend."
Fort Gibson should work with Muskogee on a long-range tourism plan.
Montgomery said she seeks to preserve Fort Gibson's quality of life.
"I think what a lot of people want is to preserve our small town quality of life, and our small town values," she said."We can grow in quality, and our schools in quality, and our town and our sales tax dollars. We need to support our local small businesses. They want people coming here. They need outside dollars."
One first task is to prepare for the annual Smokin' the Fort BBQ and Chili Cook-off, set for Oct. 28-29.
A 2000 Fort Gibson graduate, Montgomery said her family moved back to the Fort Gibson area about a year ago after spending 15 years in Oklahoma City.
She said the part-time director's job also allows her to sell real estate and get involved with the community. Montgomery is an agent with Keller Williams Realty, and has sold real estate since 2016. Before then, she worked in human resources. She also owned the Subway sandwich shop in Fort Gibson for several years.
Meet Kerri Montgomery
AGE: 41.
HOMETOWN: Fort Gibson.
EDUCATION: Fort Gibson High School, 2000; Oklahoma State University, degree in business and hospitality.
POSITION: Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce executive director.
FAMILY: Husband, Erik Montgomery; two children, Nicholas and Natalie.
HOBBIES: Walking her dog, gardening, cooking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.