New Civil Air Patrol leadership sets lofty goal

CAMP GRUBER – “We are stronger together,” said Civil Air Patrol’s Col. Aaron Oliver to a packed room of members. Oliver took command of the Oklahoma Wing less than a week ago and has already raised aspiration levels.
“One hundred orientation flights in 100 days,” Oliver stated from a podium at the wing’s annual conference. “It won’t be easy, but I believe our passion for this program will bring us to do great things.”
Civil Air Patrol’s orientation flight program is a part of its Youth Aviation Initiative. Through the program cadets get the chance to take the controls of an aircraft and fly during the noncritical stages of the flight. In fiscal year 2020 (under the restricted operating environment of the COVID pandemic), CAP, AFROTC, and AFJROTC cadets flew a combined total of 19,184 orientation flights.
“Cadets love to fly,” Oliver said. “Through the U.S. Air Force, we have the resources necessary to make these flights happen. This is a lofty goal, but I know this, we are stronger together. It is in that unity of purpose that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to. With encampment coming up, I want us to focus on flight.”
With this year’s encampment occurring so shortly after the change of command, Col. Oliver tasked the wing with bringing two great programs together. This year’s encampment capstone event will be a day dedicated to introducing cadets to aviation. Summer encampment serves as a leadership laboratory. It offers cadets the opportunity to further develop leadership skills under the careful supervision of highly trained adult leaders. Additionally, cadets are offered the opportunity to explore the aerospace sciences and related careers, commit to a habit of regular exercise and solidify their moral character. This year, Civil Air Patrol adult and cadet members from around the country will be hyper-focused on flying during the capstone event to be held on Friday.
“The team has really come together,” 1st Lt. Tamara Shannan, the wing’s assistant orientation flight coordinator, said. “We have 14 pilots, 10 staff and eight aircraft on hand to provide 42 cadet orientation flights. The best part is that 39 of those will be first time flights. I am really excited that we are able to offer this opportunity at the encampment. This puts us at nearly half of Col. Oliver’s flight challenge in less than two weeks.”
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees.
To learn more about Civil Air Patrol’s Oklahoma Wing, visit okwg.cap.gov.
