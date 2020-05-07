New county-specific COVID-19 data available

Oklahoma State Department of Health's has upgraded its COVID-19 data dashboard to allow the public to view the historical number of active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county as well as the historical number of COVID-19 related deaths by county. This data set is also available for download at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
The new county data reflects the onset of the disease, including when a person starts experiencing symptoms or when a person tests positive for COVID-19. The data also offers Oklahomans an expanded historical view of the coronavirus’ impact in their communities.
“Our primary responsibility through this pandemic is to provide the most robust and accurate data possible to help public officials and Oklahomans make informed decisions impacting their health and safety,” Health Commissioner Gary Cox said. “We will continue to seek ways to expand the data we provide while learning and gaining valuable new insights as the situation develops.”
Visitors to the site can scroll to the bottom of the home page and select “OSDH District Breakout” to view the data. Scroll to the desired OSDH District, click on a county, then click on the ellipses (…) for expanded information.
Oklahoma was one of the first states to begin publishing daily on the dashboard the cumulative number of confirmed cases by city and zip code. The historical breakdown of active and recovered cases as well as the number of COVID-19 related deaths are not available beyond county level at this time.
