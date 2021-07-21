On July 19, the new 180,000-square-foot Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa opened its doors for veterans in Eastern Oklahoma. The clinic replaces the Tulsa clinic at 9322 E. 41st St., which will close on Aug. 8.
The new clinic, across the street from Hillcrest Hospital South, will serve approximately 36,000 veterans and offer new services such as chemotherapy and infusion, endoscopy and mammography.
“I would like to welcome all veterans in Eastern Oklahoma to the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic,” said Mark Morgan, director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be opening a greatly expanded clinic that offers more imaging services, increased women’s health care, primary care and behavioral health. You’ll find that access to the clinic is much easier than the current clinic on 41st with expanded parking for veterans, family, and staff. It’s an honor for me and my entire staff to offer this new health care clinic to our veterans.”
The week of July 19-24, the clinic is only providing pharmacy, lab and telehealth-dermatology services. The new Veterans Canteen and retail store also opened on July 19.
Beginning July 26, the clinic will provide primary care, radiology, prosthetics, specialty clinics, nutrition & food service and social work services.
In the next several weeks, other services will also be offered to include audiology, mental health, rehab, chemotherapy and infusion, dental, optometry and endoscopy.
To schedule an appointment with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, call 888-397-8387.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.