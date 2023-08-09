Muskogee High School Rougher Regiment Band members have more space for practice and storage with the school's new fine arts addition
MHS Band Director Mike Sisco called it state of the art.
"It's such a huge relief to have such a wonderful facility right here in Muskogee," Sisco said. "These band kids deserve the very best and the look of pride in their eyes when they first entered the building was priceless."
The 11,000 square-foot addition includes a 3,300 square-foot band room that is considerably larger than the previous space.
"You can put the old band room into the new band room with room to spare," said Muskogee Public Schools band teacher Steve Wiles.
The addition features lockers where band members keep instrument cases. Drums, xylophones and other percussion equipment go in a 900 square-foot closet.
Rougher Regiment drummer Nathan McNeely said he loves the new space.
"It's very convenient to have a dedicated storage space to put all our stuff in," McNeely said. "Before, it was very cluttered. There wasn't a lot of room. Everything was kind of pushed up against any wall you can find. It's very nice for everything to have a place."
The addition also features larger practice rooms, a music library and more offices, said Muskogee Public Schools Fine Arts Director Harvey Price. A closet for uniforms has heavy duty washing machines.
Sisco said "the rehearsal spaces are wonderful, but when you add the uniform room to that, it just puts it over the top."
Renovations were made to existing high school spaces, as well. The choir room received new carpeting and paint. There also is an expanded music library storage room, new band and choir offices and new furniture.
The MHS band has had to practice at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson through the past school year while the new area was under construction.
Before the new Rougher Village Stadium opened in 2022, the band and football team had to go to Indian Bowl stadium at Alice Robertson.
Price said the new stadium and newly finished fine arts area makes it easier for the students.
"It's going to help the camaraderie among the students because they're on campus," Price said. "They don't have to go off campus for anything. We no longer have to bus them here from AR."
McNeely said he's glad the addition is open.
"You don't have to catch a bus and ride to the high school," he said. "It's here."
