Fort Gibson visitors soon will have help finding such landmarks as the National Cemetery and Fort Gibson Historic Site.
Town crews are putting up wayfinding signs pointing visitors toward such sites.
The latest sign was put up along Willey Road, near the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Cemetery Director Bill Rhoades said he's "pretty happy to see them go up."
"There is a lot of historical significance here and a very painful reminder that freedom isn't free," Rhoades said. "I wasn't born an Okie, but I have every intention of dying one. This is a very integral part of the community."
Fort Gibson Public Works Director Jason Million said town workers have put up five of the 15 signs so far. Other signs will go up along Poplar Street and Lee Street.
Signs also point directions to downtown Fort Gibson, Fort Gibson Public Schools and the Fort Gibson Soccer Complex.
Million said the signs are funded by an anonymous donor.
Fort Gibson trustees approved the signs last November. At the time, Fort Gibson Trustee Tim Murphy, who also is Direct Traffic Control's vice president, said the company would donate material for the signs.
In July, trustees approved a yearly agreement with Big Time Billboards for two highway billboards touting local attractions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.