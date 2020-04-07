Associated General Contractors of America announced that the Trump administration released new guidance that allows firms with 500 or fewer employees to qualify for the new Paycheck Protection Program Loans. Association officials noted that the administration released the new guidance after the association raised concerns over the weekend that many firms that employ 500 or fewer employees appeared to be excluded from the program.
“Administration officials have done the right thing and revised their guidance to allow, as Congress intended, for firms that employ 500 or fewer people to qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program loans,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, the Association’s chief executive officer. “This change means the program is now more likely to help smaller firms continue to operate and retain staff.”
