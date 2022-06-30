New home growth is spurring an increase in the assessed valuation of area houses, Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said.
"What we have seen on residential properties is about an 8 percent increase in valuation over the past year, which equates into about a $350 million valuation increase in residential increase in the county," he said. "As cost of new homes have increased, we've seen costs — fair market valuation — of existing homes also increase."
Such growth could mean an increase in ad valorem tax collection, Dean said. "Which means more money for services provided by our schools, our libraries, our EMS in the county."
An 8 percent increase in property value does not mean an 8 percent increase in taxable value, Dean said.
"If it is homesteaded property that is owner-occupied, the most it can increase in taxable valuation is 3 percent a year," he said, adding that the taxable value will rise 3 percent each year until it reaches the property's market value.
Dean said 159 new homes were built in Muskogee County between Jan. 1 2021, and June 1, 2022. The houses resulted in a total new home valuation of nearly $40 million in the county over the past 17 months.
"Basically, over $240,000 a house average," he said. "I'm going to say a vast majority of these are custom homes. I know three or four in Oktaha are spec homes."
Dean showed 36 new homes in the Fort Gibson school district, 34 new homes in Hilldale and 24 new homes in Muskogee Public Schools district over the past 17 months.
"Outside of this this area, it's been pretty much going like this for the past several years," Dean said. "We're seeing more building outside of what we would call the city of Muskogee."
He said the 24 new homes in MPS is typical for that district. The new homes in Hilldale are within and outside Muskogee city limits, he said. Similarly, new Fort Gibson homes are inside and outside town limits, Dean said.
For example, in a recent revaluation of the Grandview neighborhood across Peak Boulevard from Hilldale Elementary, the assessor's office made a 30 percent increase in valuation of most of the homes, Dean said.
"That's what we've been seeing in the county," he said.
Hilldale Schools Superintendent Erik Puckett said the increased valuation eventually would allow the district to bond for more money.
"And that allows us to be less reliant on state aid," he said.
We get calls in this office this time every year, people looking to buy or rent in our district and can't find anything.
"It's good to see people who want to live in this part of the county," Puckett said. "I live in Grandview 7. They're building three right across the street from me. There's lots of homes going in south of town."
Puckett said enrollment has increased an average of 3 percent each year over the past few years.
School districts in west and southwest Muskogee County also show growth. Dean reported 18 new homes in the Haskell school district.
"If you look at Haskell versus the size of Muskogee, that's pretty significant," Dean said.
Haskell's growth might be a result of Coweta area growth, he said.
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said he expects continued growth. He said the district has more platted development than any other district in the county.
"They're not on tax rolls yet, but it's in the future," Farmer said. "We are getting ready with future bond issues for any growth potential we might have."
He said the district will work with the community on a possible bond issue next March.
