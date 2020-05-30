A new law that restricts detention options for the state's youngest teens provides additional protections for most preteens from incarceration and all but guarantees closure of Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
House Bill 1282, which takes effect Nov. 1, was the only bill requested this year by Oklahoma Juvenile Authority. The agency's oversight board updated the state's plan for juvenile detention services in December.
OJA Interim Executive Director Rachel Holt said the law is intended to reduce the state's high rate of adverse childhood experiences related to juvenile detention. Holt described the planned reduction of beds as "a data-driven decision" that is expected to "provide efficiency in line with recommendations" included in an audit to "right-size the number of detention beds."
The plan included a reduction of OJA-funded beds from 296 to 266 juvenile detention beds — a 10% cut that included the elimination of 10 beds at the Muskogee County facility. OJA officials reported in December, along with the adoption of its updated plan, they had suspended its contract with Muskogee County commissioners after inspections earlier that year revealed concerns about licensing standards.
Additional cuts were approved earlier this month in anticipation of budget cuts expected as a result of declining revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised plan adopted earlier this month contemplates a 14% reduction to 229 OJA-contracted beds in 12 counties.
The number of children detained in secure facilities, according to OJA reports, declined from 3,998 in fiscal year 2017 to 3,306 in fiscal year 2019. Detention center populations declined even more after the novel coronavirus spread across the state, dropping from 215 inmates on March 18 to 125 on May 6.
District Judge Bret Smith, who asked that commissioners delay delivery of a letter stating their intention to cease operations of the detention facility here, described its impending closure as a "travesty." He said while he understands the impact of detention on preteens and teenagers, there is a need to ensure adequate beds are available for those who pose a threat to themselves or their communities.
"There's no doubt we've gone from one extreme to the other," Smith said about a system with an inadequate amount of space just months ago to one that apparently has a surplus of beds. "I get it, the impact of detention and what it does to their future, but ... we are talking about the most violent of this subset of offenders."
Closure of the regional facility in Muskogee County will require local youth who meet the criteria for detention be transported to facilities at locations across the state. The regional facility in Muskogee County, which relocated to its present location from West Shawnee Bypass to accommodate urban development, apparently will be idled after June 30 and "mothballed" for the foreseeable future.
"This is another industry — although it is small — that won't be utilized in this county, so from an economic standpoint it's a blow," Smith said. "It's not a major blow, but the fact we have built this facility at taxpayer expense and now it's going to be mothballed is horrible."
Smith said he believes there are other options, but the best has yet to surface. There is one idea he believes deserves consideration.
"I have been interested in Muskogee County going toward the creation of an authority to operate the jail," Smith said. "That discussion could lead into operations of the juvenile detention facility."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he would be open to such a discussion to determine whether "it would be beneficial to the county." District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke concurred but acknowledged the need to identify a source of funding.
"The commissioners are open to exploring any and all options," Doke said. "Even with an authority, funding will be the toughest hurdle."
Doke said one of the biggest issues related to the regional detention center is liability for operations and oversight, and he is unsure whether an authority would provide "much legal protection." That issue is at the forefront now as a lawsuit related to the hanging death of a 15-year inmate heads toward trial in federal court.
The facility was shuttered for a period of time after Billy Woods was found Dec. 15, 2016, hanged to death in his cell. Muskogee County Council of Youth Services and four of the nonprofit’s employees recently settled claims arising from Woods’ death for an undisclosed amount of money.
The Muskogee County Board of Commissioners is the only defendant that has not settled claims filed on behalf of Woods' estate. It is scheduled for trial in June.
