STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University’s Boren Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital’s new director, Kelly Black, DVM, DACVPM, is returning home to Stillwater to head the state’s only major veterinary medical center.
Dr. Black, a 2001 graduate of OSU’s veterinary program, brings with him significant experience leading major hospital operations and building engaged, energetic teams of medical professionals.
“Dr. Black’s passion, commitment and advocacy for the field of veterinary medicine will have a tremendous impact on our staff, faculty, students and clients, and we are confident he will take the hospital to new heights to become a top veterinary hospital in the country,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine. “Dr. Black’s leadership will inspire innovation, growth, and excellence, and also make the hospital a great place to work in the industry.”
