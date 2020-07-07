Scores turned out Monday for the induction of Muskogee’s first Black mayor, a “joyous” and “momentous” celebration highlighted by live music, speeches and free ice cream.
Mayor Marlon Coleman, who received a standing ovation after being sworn into office during a ceremony outside Muskogee Civic Center, shared his vision for the city he has called home for a decade and “the promise of hope.” During a short speech with sermon-like qualities at times — there were calls from the crowd for Coleman to “preach” — Coleman touched on issues of unity and faith.
“With all of the civil unrest going on around the country, Muskogee made a monumental leap,” Coleman said, referencing the message voters sent “to others around the world” with their ballots. “We don’t look at color, we look at quality, and I want to thank you for trusting me to help lead our city.”
Lettie Lindsay, who left Muskogee when after joining the military, came from Goose Creek, South Carolina, to attend what she described as a “distinguished day.” She was joined by friends and family who live here.
“We are making Muskogee better here today — I know we are,” said Lindsay, who described herself as an Okie from Muskogee. “We have a great mayor, and we are going to push for better days ahead in Muskogee.”
Coleman, who earned a doctoral degree at Andersonville Theological Seminary, said during that time he came to understand “we are nothing without his (God’s) support.” “Whatever the Lord’s will,” Muskogee’s 50th mayor said his daily prayer will be that the city become something better than “we’ve seen before.”
Coleman, a New Orleans native who retired early from his career with the federal government to spend more time working in the Muskogee community, also reached out to the 40% of the electorate who voted for his opponent, three-time mayoral contender Wayne Divelbiss. He said while he may not be “ideologically identical” to Divelbiss’ supporters, he pledged to lead a “unified Muskogee.”
“When you look around the audience today ..., we are from different colors, from different backgrounds, different ages — we are from the north, the south, the east and the west,” Coleman said, citing his desire to lead a city that is united. “Muskogee is making a statement that we don’t have to be divided by demographic or segregated by ZIP Code, we are coming together to make certain Muskogee’s best days are ahead of us.”
Coleman said once people look past what they see “on they outside and remove our personal prejudices we can lead our country from the city of Muskogee to better places.” Muskogee police, he said, already work “with our community,” and the “nation can see our city already has people marching hand-in-hand” and “we are willing to set aside petty differences because we know we are better together than we are divided.”
“Some of the problems Muskogee faces are nearly 100 years in the making, and they won’t be fixed overnight — they won’t get fixed under the tenure of any one mayor whether it’s me or not,” Coleman said. “But I believe in the promise of people ..., and Muskogee is too big to dream small ..., and if we come together the best is yet to come.”
