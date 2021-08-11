New MFD chief has smooth first day

Jody Moore said his first day as Muskogee Fire Department chief was quiet.
"It's been good," he said. "Super busy, but good. I'm just trying to take it all in."
Moore steps in to fill the shoes of Derrell Jones, who retired after 36 years as Muskogee's head firefighter.
"One thing I learned from him was honesty," Moore said.
A graduate of Warner High School, Moore has been in Muskogee for 21 years, the last 20 serving the city of Muskogee as a firefighter, captain, assistant director of the HAZMAT team and a member of the Muskogee Police Department Special Operations Team.
Moore said being a firefighter was something he grew up around.
"My uncle was a firefighter in Tahlequah," he said. "It's just something I always wanted to do."
Wednesday was Moore's first day in his new position, having been a captain with the department. He will be ceremoniously sworn in as chief at 5:30 p.m. Monday prior to the Muskogee City Council meeting in the council chambers on the third floor of City Hall.
“I am confident Jody Moore is the right leader at the right time for our excellent fire department,” said Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller in a statement. “He has a broad background as a medical first responder, HAZMAT technician and fire suppression captain. He is a teacher, a leader and has high expectations for Muskogee Fire Department. I know that working with the existing team at the city, Chief Moore will help improve the safety and quality of life for our citizens.”
Moore said that the most satisfying part of his career was being a captain.
"Just because I get to pass on what the captains that I worked under passed on to me," he said. "Then I get to pass that on to the men and women that work under me as well."
Moore said that becoming chief was always a career goal.
"I’m looking forward to working with a great group of men and women who put their lives on the line every day to serve the citizens of Muskogee,” Moore said. “I’ve involved myself in all aspects of first response and public safety in an effort to prepare myself for this opportunity.”
