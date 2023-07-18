New Muskogee Library branch manager is no stranger to MPL

Julie Poor’s new position as Muskogee Public Library branch manager is somewhat of a homecoming.
She was with the MPL circulation department for 10 months before becoming manager of libraries in Fort Gibson and Hulbert last October. She returned to MPL as branch manager on June 26.
“I just really like this library, I like the community,” Poor said. “I feel we can do some really good things here and I want to fill that need for a manager.”
Poor said the library needs a manager who is active in the community and who wants to “get the word out about the library and the services we offer.”
She said she already has gotten involved with the City of Muskogee Foundation’s Muskogee Forward committee. She also plans to work with the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce.
Poor said she’s glad to be back.
“I like working with the staff — I knew quite a few of them — and getting to know the new staff,” she said. “I see people who I knew from when I worked here before, coming into the library, so it’s nice to see some familiar faces.”
Poor taught in a small country school in her home state of Idaho. However, when her family came to Oklahoma, she did not have an Oklahoma teacher certificate. She recalls debating whether to continue her teaching career in Oklahoma. A library job convinced her otherwise.
She worked at the Tahlequah library for 13 years, starting as a clerk, then working up to library assistant before her first stint at MPL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.