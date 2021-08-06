In this July 23, 2021 file photo, John O'Connor speaks after being sworn in as Oklahoma's new attorney general at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma's new attorney general is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its own historic ruling last year on tribal sovereignty. In a petition with the high court on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, Attorney General John O'Connor says the high court's 5-4 decision was wrongly decided and has led to a "criminal-justice crisis." (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP, File)