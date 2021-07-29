Pastor Kevin Chartney recalled a life changing experience at age 9, while "listening to this old preacher in Oklahoma City on a Sunday night."
"The Holy Spirit opened up my heart and just helped me to clearly hear that message of Jesus and my need for forgiveness," Chartney said. "It was that night I surrendered and gave my life to Christ and asked the Lord to forgive me. I was immediately changed, even at 9."
He said that experience led him on a journey "of walking with God and reading the word of God every day, praying every day."
That journey most recently led him to Muskogee First Baptist Church, where he just spent his first week as lead pastor.
Chartney said he preached at First Baptist in mid-July to introduce himself to the congregation and spent that weekend meeting with church leaders and members.
"I have seen a congregation that has been full of hospitality, as we've come and interviewed with them and spent time with the committees that were searching for the pastor," he said. "We felt welcome from start to finish."
He said he also sees a congregation "full of faith and expectancy."
"This is a church that believes that God is not finished with it yet, that God has great things in the months and years to come, as the church seeks to be a light in Muskogee," Chartney said. "And they are expectant that God will act."
First Baptist Children's Pastor Paul Bowman said he admires Chartney's understanding of ministry "and the fact he's been on the mission field."
"He's had quite a bit of ministry experience, which is good, and seems very enthusiastic, which I like," Bowman said. "There are a lot of things about ministry that we see eye to eye on. I think he is the guy that God has for our church right now. That in itself is makes it good."
Chartney said he had been in Baptist churches his whole life. He said he committed to Bible reading and prayer at age 9.
"At 19, 10 years later, I sensed a clear call to the ministry," he said. "I describe that by saying I was compelled to do nothing else with my life but to serve the Lord."
Since then, Chartney has served as youth pastor at Southern Hills Baptist in Oklahoma City and as associate pastor at First Baptist in Bartlesville. He said he also has served what he called non-major roles at other churches.
He also has ministered in Africa. He declined to specify exactly where, but said it was in large cities.
"We were there three different times, for a total of seven years," he said, "Much like the call to enter the ministry full-time, this was kind of a secondary call. My wife and I were compelled to go. My wife and I were in Rome, serving refugees in 2002. God planted inside us a burden to meet the needs of those countries and to share the Gospel."
Meet Kevin Chartney
AGE: 40.
HOMETOWN: Edmond.
EDUCATION: Business management degree from Oklahoma Baptist University. Master in theological studies from Gateway Seminary.
FAMILY: Wife, Christina; five children.
HOBBIES: Running, biking, hiking, swimming, anything outdoors, camping, boating.
MOST MEANINGFUL BIBLE PASSAGE: Romans 5:8. "But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners Christ died for us."
