Companies will expand their outreach by opening stores in locations with market deficiencies or in markets where the population is familiar with the product as an easy entry point. Muskogee is getting two businesses that use those strategies.
Galleria Furniture will be moving into the former Staples building at 2911 E. Shawnee Bypass, and McAlister's Deli is building a new restaurant on West Shawnee Bypass in the River City Plaza shopping center.
Galleria Furniture, a furniture store with seven locations in Oklahoma, is expanding to Muskogee. The company found what they believe to be a market deficiency with a promising population.
“The population is good," said Don Bilyeu, Galleria Furniture general manager. "We saw a void in furniture and thought we could bring something different to the market, kind of the bigger city prices to the smaller town. We’re family-owned and operated, so we try to do everything in Oklahoma.”
The new location expects to open in the next three weeks, Bilyeu said. They are planning an opening weekend event. More details of the event will be released closer to the opening weekend.
Along with the market deficiency, Bilyeu took into consideration the population size and the location of the new market to enter. He wanted to stay in Oklahoma while in another market to expand his company, which Muskogee provides.
Muskogee has approximately 38,000 citizens, which is a suitable size for businesses looking to enter a new market. National organizations will consider brand awareness when deciding on a new market to enter along with the population size and location.
The Saxton Group selected Muskogee to open their 85th McAlister's Deli location.
“McAlister’s has a pretty established footprint in Oklahoma with our locations being in Oklahoma City and Tulsa," said Amy Dickey, Saxton Group director of marketing. "Muskogee just kind of made sense. The brand awareness is there, most people have at least heard of McAlister’s, if not have eaten there.”
Companies will enter a market with pre-established brand awareness because the population is already familiar with the company or service.
McAlister's Deli is expected to be open by the end of October and is located across the street from Walmart in the River City Plaza Shopping Center.
The new businesses are expected to create approximately 45 to 55 combined jobs in the Muskogee area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.