New restaurant seating rules go into effect today

Diners find more spacing at restaurants and bars under COVID-19 related safety measures that goes into effect today.
Under an executive order issued Monday by Gov. Kevin Stitt, all restaurants must space occupied tables at least six feet apart, unless tables, booths or bar seats are separated by sanitized dividers.
Shandi Thurman, general manager at I Don’t Care Bar and Grill, said on Wednesday that employees began sectioning off tables earlier that day. By evening, papers saying, “This table is closed for social distancing” were placed at every other table.
To further ensure proper distancing, IDC will not seat parties of more than eight people, Thurman said. Also, all restaurant employees will start wearing masks.
“We have Germ-X everywhere for our customers and our staff,” Thurman said, referring to a hand sanitizer.
Thurman said she and employees have brainstormed on ways to keep people distanced at the bar.
“We’ll probably have to move barstools away so people can’t sit as a huge group anymore,” she said.
Wednesday night, empty barstools, not facing the bar, kept bar customers spaced.
Some Muskogee restaurants, such as Momma C’s Soul Food Kitchen, never reopened inside service since the pandemic hit Muskogee in March.
“We actually closed down before the governor put out the first order to close,” said Momma C’s co-owner Dominique Embry. “We went to curbside, so it actually was good for us. It actually led to an increase rather than a decrease in sales.”
She said the employees are in the same family.
“So we have to protect not only ourselves, but our families, too,” Embry said.
Hornet’s Nest, south of Peak Boulevard, has spaced its tables ever since reopening for inside service last April, said manager Kristy Moore. The restaurant opened early in 2020, shortly before COVID-19 restrictions put all restaurants on carry-out or delivery only.
“We did really good the first few weeks we were open, then COVID hit,” Moore said. “So, when that happened, it really has affected us.”
Keeping tables six feet apart definitely slowed business, Moore said. The restaurant has 24 tables. With an X on every other table, they’re down to 12 tables.
“Some days we’re okay, some days it’s pretty slow,” she said. “I would say COVID has affected us greatly. Our business is probably half of what it was when it started.”
Hornet’s Nest still offers drive-thru, which customers use often, she said.
Speedway Grille Manager Mike Withrow said keeping tables socially distanced will cut into its lunch crowd.
“It’s nothing we haven’t been through already,” Withrow said. “We went through it when they shut us completely down, and we had to do carry-out, then do a partial lunch before. We just have to take a step backwards.”
Withrow said separating tables “is not a big thing to do.”
“It’s not the end of the world,” he said. “We’ll probably survive it. This is a piece of cake compared to what we’ve been through.”
In December 2018, a driver eluding police smashed a car into the restaurant’s walls, forcing the restaurant’s closure for several days.
