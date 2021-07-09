Muskogee Salvation Army Major Kari Booth has several rocks on her desk labeled "Ebenezer," meaning "stone of help."
She said she sees the Salvation Army being that in Muskogee.
"I see every Salvation Army as an Ebenezer, as a stone of help, as a place to go to get God's help, whatever it may be — meeting social needs or spiritual needs," she said.
Booth came to the Muskogee Salvation Army on June 27, replacing Captains Charles and Teri Smith, who were reassigned to Jonesboro, Arkansas.
She said her goal is "meeting needs of the most people in the most needs."
"We want to meet the needs of the people where they need to be met," she said. "We don't want to necessarily duplicate services, but we want to go to those places where the needs have not been met."
For example, she said she wants the Salvation Army to offer a soup kitchen once or twice a week and serve a community Thanksgiving dinner.
"We are increasing our social services to include some medical assistance and other emergency assistance that we have not done in the past.
Booth said she expects a good relationship with the community. She said her first impressions of the staff and ministry have been good.
"The thrift store is running well," she said. "The office here, we've tweaked a few things. We have changed our hours a little bit. The staff is excellent."
She said she has met some members of the advisory board and has spoken with members of the auxiliary.
Booth said she has felt called to the ministry for some time.
"Dad was Air Force, we moved all around. After college, I decided to become a Salvation Army officer, she said. "With the lifestyle I grew up with, the Salvation Army fit because they move us around, just like the military does. And I like to move."
Over 25 years as a Salvation Army officer, Booth has served in Enid, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as in Arkansas, North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina and Louisiana.
However, she is no stranger to Muskogee. She said her parents worked at the Muskogee Salvation Army 23 or 24 years ago.
"So I was familiar with the people in the church and the community," she said. "I felt more like I was coming home than to a new place."
She said her father, who has lived with her for several years, now helps again at the Muskogee church.
Booth already has decorated her Muskogee office in cool, welcoming colors of teal and mint green. She has blue chairs, blue shelves, a teal desk. Even her mini refrigerator and desk coffee maker are mint green."
"This is my happy place," she said. "I decided in my last appointment that since I spend most of my time in my office working that I would set it up to where it is pleasing to the eye and makes me feel comfortable. And on those rare moments that I do have time to do something, I like to do Bible journaling. I have a place to do that."
Meet Kari Booth
AGE: 57.
HOMETOWN: Midwest City.
EDUCATION: Bitburg American High School, Bitburg, West Germany; Southwestern Christian University, Bethany.
FAMILY: Father, Henry Booth.
HOBBIES: Bible journaling, music, travel.
MOST MEANINGFUL BIBLE VERSE: Song of Solomon 3:4 — "I have found the one whom my soul loves."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.