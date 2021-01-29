New sanitation trucks hit the streets Monday

New sanitation trucks with robotic arms are expected to roll into Muskogee neighborhoods on Monday, Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller said.
"We're excited about it," Miller said. "It's a project we've had in the works for a while, and there's just kind of a long lead time on the trucks."
The city bought four Peterbilt 520 Chassis trucks at $285,246 each.
Not all the trucks will run this week, Miller said. "We're going to break them in over time."
The trucks have a robotic arm on the passenger side that extends and grabs the trash barrel. The arm lifts the barrel and empties the trash into the truck's bin, then puts the barrel back on the lawn.
Trucks will pick up trash on one side of the street at a time, then will go along the other side of the street, Miller said.
Trash customers will have to adjust their habits — and their trash barrels — to accommodate the new trucks. The city mailed instruction cards to customers earlier this week.
Barrels must be two feet from any obstruction and have nothing between it and the truck. All lids must be completely closed. The trash barrel wheels, plastic handle and lid hinge must face away from the street.
Customers can arrange for bulk pick-up for loads that won't fit in the barrels, after Christmas or when someone is moving, for example, Miller said.
"You can put out up to five small bags that we will pick up separately," he said. "We will have a different truck that comes through town on those rare occasions when there are extra bags."
The city also will offer additional barrels for customers who routinely have more trash than will fit in one barrel, Miller said.
The automated trucks should help the city cut costs by providing a more automated pickup.
"They are more efficient to operate staff-wise and more efficient maintenance-wise," he said.
Workers no longer have to ride on the back of trucks, Miller said. "That's not particularly safe for them."
The automation will not result in fewer employees, he said.
"If we have people currently in our sanitation department that aren't needed immediately, they will add to our labor force in other public works departments," he said. "They might work in environmental control to mow the medians or in the street department. These workers will be able to assist in those areas."
As employees leave the city, the city could save through attrition, Miller said.
Unused older trucks will be sold as surplus, he said.
