Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons took the oath of office Monday afternoon during an event that drew about 100 people to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame's Frisco Depot.
Simmons was elected to the office after defeating Michael Mahan in August for the Republican nomination. Democrat Charles Pearson withdrew the race days before the GOP runoff election, negating the need for a general election.
During the brief ceremony Simmons accepted a key to the city from Mayor Marlon Coleman, took the oath of office, and introduced two top administrative officials. Simmons previously worked with both Undersheriff Greg Martin and Chief Deputy John Pearson — brother of the Democratic nominee — before they retired from Muskogee Police Department.
Coleman described Simmons as "a brother" and said it was a "privilege and an honor" to present Muskogee County's new sheriff with "a key to the city."
"We cannot afford in our community to ever be in a situation where we don’t support law enforcement," Coleman said during his introduction of Simmons and presentation of the key. "We eat, breathe, sleep and enjoy the American way of life because of those who stand before us and stand behind the badge."
Simmons thanked outgoing Sheriff Terry Freeman for "the great advice" and "knowledge he shared with me and my administration." He said being selected by voters to serve as the county's "law enforcement leader ... is humbling."
"I know there are some people in here didn’t support me in my campaign," Simmons said after District Judge Bret Smith administered the oath. "But moving forward I would hope that you support me, my deputies and my administration in making this county a safer place."
After winning the runoff election Simmons pledged to "serve everybody whether they voted for me or didn't get the opportunity to vote for me." Because of Oklahoma's closed primary system, registered Democrats, Independents and Libertarians were unable to cast ballots for or against the new Muskogee County sheriff.
Newly elected District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop and County Clerk Polly Irving were sworn in earlier in the day before the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners meeting began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.